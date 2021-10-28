Thursday, October 28, 2021
All The Rave is L. B. Alexander’s ‘Working Man’

By LaRita Shelby
0

LB Alexander with 3 books Oct 2021 Ian Foxx photo
Romance novelist L.B. Alexander is thrilled over the release of her 3rd book Working Man. Available now at Amazon.com Photo: Ian Foxx

*L.B. Alexander has entered the literary world with a boom, bang, blast and sizzle!

Hot off the presses is her 3rd romance novel “Working Man” and it’s already a best seller.

Its description is aptly noted in its subtitle: A Modern Day, Gender-Swapped Pretty Woman Romance. Gibson Public Relations hosted a cocktail reception for Ms. Alexander at Sarah’s Lingerie in Studio City, California earlier this month.

LB Alexander with Actor Robert Ri Chard Oct 2021
Actor Robert Ri’Chard (Cousin Skeeter) congratulates author L.B. Alexander on her new book Working Man. Photo: Ian Foxx 2021

Actress Renee Lawless loves Working Man by LB Alexander
Actress Renee Lawless loves Working Man by LB Alexander. Photo: Ian Foxx 2021

Among the attendees were L.B. Alexander, Renee Lawless (The Have and Have Nots), Robert Ri’Chard (The Rich & The Ruthless, Cousin Skeeter) and Jan Perry (Interim Executive Director of Shelter Partnership).  L.B. Alexander’s other books are Swan Lake and Swan Peak.  They make a perfect trio of luscious reading pleasure.

L.B. Alexander resides in Southern California where she enjoys the full exploration of her passion for writing intense, provocative love stories. Her early success is an indication that she has truly found her niche and the rest is her-story.

For more on L.B. Alexander go to: www.lbalexander.com.  All books are available at Amazon.com

For interviews or other press bookings contact: [email protected]

Gail Gibson LB Alexander Lanz Alexander Oct 2021 Working Man party
Author L.B. Alexander is congratulated by her parents Gail Gibson and Lanz Alexander. Studio City, CA 2021 Photo: Ian Foxx

Previous articleLori Harvey is Releasing ‘SKN by LH’ & Reveals Why Michael B. Jordon Calls Her Turtle | WATCH
LaRita Shelbyhttp://www.RitaShelby.com
LaRita "Jazzy Rita" Shelby is a broadcast media & marketing professional. She serves as Director of Digital Strategy and Sales at EURweb.com. Additionally she is an actress, singer/songwriter who has appeared on TV and in film.

