All The Rave is L. B. Alexander’s ‘Working Man’

*L.B. Alexander has entered the literary world with a boom, bang, blast and sizzle!

Hot off the presses is her 3rd romance novel “Working Man” and it’s already a best seller.

Its description is aptly noted in its subtitle: A Modern Day, Gender-Swapped Pretty Woman Romance. Gibson Public Relations hosted a cocktail reception for Ms. Alexander at Sarah’s Lingerie in Studio City, California earlier this month.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jody Watley Showcases Her Roller Skating Skills in Instagram Video! | WATCH

Among the attendees were L.B. Alexander, Renee Lawless (The Have and Have Nots), Robert Ri’Chard (The Rich & The Ruthless, Cousin Skeeter) and Jan Perry (Interim Executive Director of Shelter Partnership). L.B. Alexander’s other books are Swan Lake and Swan Peak. They make a perfect trio of luscious reading pleasure.

L.B. Alexander resides in Southern California where she enjoys the full exploration of her passion for writing intense, provocative love stories. Her early success is an indication that she has truly found her niche and the rest is her-story.

For more on L.B. Alexander go to: www.lbalexander.com. All books are available at Amazon.com

For interviews or other press bookings contact: [email protected]