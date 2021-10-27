Wednesday, October 27, 2021
HomeCelebrity
Celebrity

Jody Watley Showcases Her Roller Skating Skills in Instagram Video! | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Jody Watley (on skates)
Jody Watley

*Folks are talking about the roller skating skills of iconic singer Jody Watley!

The Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style showcased her smooth skating skills in an Instagram video. Below and here: Check out Jody Watley’s IMPRESSIVE moves on roller skates!

Watley, affectionately referred to by her fans as “The Queen of Cool,” dropped a surprise special collection of Alex Di Ciò Dance/Club remixes titled ‘Renderings’ on October 22. Alex Di Ciò is a world renowned producer and remixer.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Latin Superstar J. Balvin Apologizes For Walking Black Women Like Dogs in ‘Perra’ Music Video [WATCH]

The EP is already getting spins on UK Soul radio with stand outs like Whenever and the empowering A Beautiful Life. All songs are penned by Jody Watley along with longtime collaborator Rodney Lee.

As one devoted supporter put it “…you continue to create great, thoughtful and heartfelt music…”

Watley is joyful at the initial reception stating “It’s been a trying and tough time for everyone with this pandemic. I wanted to release something uplifting and make people want to dance and have fun, to feel strength and joy..and yes maybe even lace up some roller skates..it’s the spirit of the music.”

The new anthem Not A Single Day Goes By arrives October 29, 2021.

Click below and take a listen to Jody Watley’s latest anthem, Not A Single Day Goes By.

You can connect with Jody Watley on all her social media platforms @jodywatley

Renderings” by Jody Watley is now available on all digital platforms!
source: BNM Publicity & Management Group

Previous articleWesley Snipes, Tiffany Haddish to Produce and Star In ‘Back On the Strip’ Comedy Film
Next articleFloyd Mayweather Jr. Refuses Fan Photo Over Teen’s Painted Nails, Defends Kyrie Irving [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO