*Folks are talking about the roller skating skills of iconic singer Jody Watley!

The Grammy-winning trendsetting pioneer in music, video, fashion and style showcased her smooth skating skills in an Instagram video. Below and here: Check out Jody Watley’s IMPRESSIVE moves on roller skates!

Watley, affectionately referred to by her fans as “The Queen of Cool,” dropped a surprise special collection of Alex Di Ciò Dance/Club remixes titled ‘Renderings’ on October 22. Alex Di Ciò is a world renowned producer and remixer.

Feeling Joyful 😁💕💃🏽🛼 🎶 Thanks so much to everyone supporting my latest release

‘RENDERINGS’| The Alex Di Ciò Remixes! 🔥🎶🎧 Available at all digital outlets! Wattage ✨⚡️ #NewMusicRelease pic.twitter.com/R3GKZ18Oyv — JODY WATLEY (@jodywatley) October 24, 2021

The EP is already getting spins on UK Soul radio with stand outs like Whenever and the empowering A Beautiful Life. All songs are penned by Jody Watley along with longtime collaborator Rodney Lee.

As one devoted supporter put it “…you continue to create great, thoughtful and heartfelt music…”

Watley is joyful at the initial reception stating “It’s been a trying and tough time for everyone with this pandemic. I wanted to release something uplifting and make people want to dance and have fun, to feel strength and joy..and yes maybe even lace up some roller skates..it’s the spirit of the music.”

The new anthem Not A Single Day Goes By arrives October 29, 2021.

Click below and take a listen to Jody Watley’s latest anthem, Not A Single Day Goes By.

You can connect with Jody Watley on all her social media platforms @jodywatley

“Renderings” by Jody Watley is now available on all digital platforms!

