Sherri Shepherd Tapped to Guest Host ‘Wendy Williams Show’

By Ny MaGee
*Sherri Shepherd has been tapped to guest host “The Wendy Williams Show” amid Wendy’s ongoing health issues. 

The show made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday, and Shepherd shared the news with her social media followers.

“I can’t even believe it. I am so thankful Wendy trusted me enough to host her show. And Wendy please get well, because that purple chair — that’s your chair. You’re supposed to be in it. So get well soon, girl,” the actress said in a video she shared on Instagram. “I am very thankful that the producers are trusting me enough to host for a third time.”

Watch the clip below.

Shepherd will host the daytime program from Nov. 1 – Nov. 5. 

Season 13 of the “Wendy Williams Show” kicked off on Monday with guest hosts filling in amid Wendy’s ongoing health issues.

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, TV personality Bevy Smith; comedian and TV host Michael Yo; MTV’s “The Challenge Aftermath” host Devyn Simone; and entertainment journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister kicked off the new season.

“Wendy, I know you’re watching right now, and on behalf of myself, our panel, your co-hosts, we love you and can’t wait to have you back in that purple chair,” Yo said.

The guest hosts didn’t mention Williams’ health struggles, nor is there an update on the show’s official Instagram page.

Aactress Leah Remini will take over hosting duties from Tuesday through Friday. Meanwhile, RadarOnline claims Williams was “blindsided” by Remini’s hiring. 

“No one asked Wendy for her approval before hiring Leah,” a source told the outlet.

“They will say they are protecting Wendy and don’t want to bother her as she recovers, but it’s her name that is above the front door and she should have been consulted on this,” the source added about the show’s producers.

The tea spiller also noted that anyone trying to replace Wendy, “won’t be welcome back when Wendy finally returns to her show.”

The premiere date of the new season of  “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed several times due to Williams contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, amid a host of health struggles. 

Guest hosts will continue to lead the show until Williams is back on air.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

