Tuesday, October 19, 2021
‘Wendy Williams Show’ Kicks Off New Season with Guest Hosts [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Wendy Williams (Hot Topics 01-18-21)

*Season 13 of the “Wendy Williams Show” kicked off on Monday with guest hosts filling in amid Wendy’s ongoing health issues. 

As reported by Urban Hollywood 411, TV personality Bevy Smith; comedian and TV host Michael Yo; MTV’s “The Challenge Aftermath” host Devyn Simone; and entertainment journalist Elizabeth Wagmeister kicked off the new season.

“Wendy, I know you’re watching right now, and on behalf of myself, our panel, your co-hosts, we love you and can’t wait to have you back in that purple chair,” Yo said.

The guest hosts didn’t mention Williams’ health struggles, nor is there an update on the show’s official Instagram page.

READ MORE:  Nick Cannon’s Talk Show Fails to Impress Viewers, Not Likely to Replace Wendy Williams

 

Per the report, actress Leah Remini will take over hosting duties from Tuesday through Friday. Meanwhile, RadarOnline claims Williams was “blindsided” by Remini’s hiring. 

“No one asked Wendy for her approval before hiring Leah,” a source told the outlet.

“They will say they are protecting Wendy and don’t want to bother her as she recovers, but it’s her name that is above the front door and she should have been consulted on this,” the source added about the show’s producers.

The tea spiller also noted that anyone trying to replace Wendy, “won’t be welcome back when Wendy finally returns to her show.”

The premiere date of the new season of  “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed several times due to Williams contracting a breakthrough case of COVID-19, amid a host of health struggles. 

“The Wendy Williams Show” was set for its season 13 return on October 4, with “all new hot topics.” It was previously slated to air on Sept. 20 but was pushed back after Williams tested positive for COVID-19 and was later hospitalized due to alleged psychiatric issues. The premiere was delayed once again to Oct. 18. Producers recently announced the show will return with guest hosts as Williams “continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis.”

According to a Wendy source, the talk show host is “in need of serious help and was drinking every day” prior to being hospitalized for psychiatric issues.

Multiple guest co-hosts will fill in while she recovers.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

