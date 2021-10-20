Tiger Woods Says His Kids Are Helping Him Through Recovery After Near-Fatal Car Crash

*Tiger Woods credits fatherhood for helping him through recovery after his car accident earlier this year.

“Being a dad has helped him stay focused on his recovery,” a source tells PEOPLE of Woods and his son Charlie, 12 and daughter Sam, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. “At times, it’s been very difficult for him both physically and mentally. His leg injuries caused him extreme pain. He is a fighter and has been determined to get better though.”

Adds the source, “He has worked very hard in physical therapy. … He has had an incredible recovery.”

Woods suffered significant injuries and fractures from his near-fatal car crash in February.

As EURweb previously reported, Woods was driving 84-87 mph in a 45-mph zone when he crashed his SUV in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Feb. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods failed to maintain the curvature of the road. The sports icon likely accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal before the crash, according to LASD Lomita Station Captain James Powers, per Insider.

Woods never even hit the brakes as he careened off the road, and there’s no evidence he took his foot off the gas either.

Speaking about the incident in a May interview, Woods called it the most painful experience of his life.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest … “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

The 45-year-old golf champ sustained serious injuries in the rollover crash. Per UPI.com, “Woods had multiple “open fractures” in his lower right leg and had a rod inserted into his tibia. He also had screws and pins put in his foot and ankle,” the outlet writes.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” said Woods to Golf Digest.

He also said the outpouring of support has been “incredible”.

“I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously,” he added.