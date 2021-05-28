Tiger Woods Calls Car Crash ‘More Painful Than Anything I Have Ever Experienced’

Tiger Woods is speaking out about his near-fatal car crash — calling it the most painful experience of his life.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest … “I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

As EURweb previously reported, Woods never even hit the brakes as he careened off the road, and there’s no evidence he took his foot off the gas either.

Woods was driving 84-87 mph in a 45-mph zone when he crashed his SUV in Rolling Hills Estates, Calif., on Feb. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Woods failed to maintain the curvature of the road. The sports icon likely accidentally pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal before the crash, according to LASD Lomita Station Captain James Powers, per Insider.

As far as the investigation is concerned, the Sheriff’s Dept. had reportedly been looking at the SUV, the crash site, and other evidence. They also retrieved data from the SUV’s black box. Based on what they pieced together, Woods didn’t even try to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle near the Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes suburbs of Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old golf champ sustained serious injuries in the rollover crash. Per UPI.com, “Woods had multiple “open fractures” in his lower right leg and had a rod inserted into his tibia. He also had screws and pins put in his foot and ankle,” the outlet writes.

After nearly a month in the hospital, Woods was allowed to travel back home to Florida to continue his treatment and rehab, TMZ reports.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time,” said Woods.

Woods also said the worldwide outpouring of support has been “incredible”.

“I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously,” he added.