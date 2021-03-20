Wait! Tiger Woods DIDN’T Even Try to Decelerate Vehicle in Car Crash: Investigation

*As the Tiger Woods car-crash investigation expands, it’s looking like the Woods never even hit the brakes as he careened off the road. On top of that, there’s no evidence he took his foot off the gas either.

Specifically, as far as the investigation is concerned, The Sheriff’s Dept. has been looking at the vehicle, an SUV, the crash site and many other pieces of evidence. They are also retrieving data from the SUV’s black box. So far, based on what investigators have pieced together, Woods didn’t even try to prevent the crash once he lost control of the vehicle last month.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: HBO Announces 3 More ‘Game of Thrones’ Prequels in the Works

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Here’s more via TMZ:

Sources with direct knowledge say investigators have looked at various videos … from the hotel where he started the ill-fated drive to various surveillance cameras along the way.

We’re told before Tiger got to the scene of the crash he had been driving “normal” and not speeding, but the evidence indicates he accelerated and was speeding when he lost control.

As we reported, the Sheriff’s Dept. says Tiger told one of the first responders he had no recollection of the accident.

This all leads to the question — Could Tiger have lost consciousness just before the crash?

As a reminder, the LA County Sheriff said almost immediately after the crash there was no evidence of impaired driving and there was no evidence of alcohol. On the other hand, the Sheriff never attempted to get a warrant to draw blood in order to test for medications.

Woods was recovering from back surgery at the time of the crash, and had been hosting a golf tournament — he couldn’t play because of his back.

Woods suffered serious leg injuries. In fact, some reports say he broke both.He is also said to have suffered a “big gash” on his chin from the impact. He’s also said to be recovering at his home in Florida.