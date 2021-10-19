Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Channing Tatum: Dave Chappelle Has ‘Hurt So Many People’

By Fisher Jack
Channing Tatum - Dave Chappelle (Getty)
*Actor and dancer #ChanningTatum responds to #DaveChappelle‘s recent controversial comments regarding the #LGBTQIA community: “I understand and hate that he has hurt so many people.”⁠

Chappelle has been in the headlines for the past couple of weeks after he made what some feel are insensitive remarks about the LGBTQIA community. In his latest Netflix comedy special, The Closer, Chappelle suggested that DaBaby’s criminal background is less offensive than the homophobic comments the rapper made. ⁠

In response to the matter, Tatum took to Instagram and reposted a post from D.L. Hughley’s page that included a clip of Chappelle’s 2019 speech when he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. ⁠

In the caption, Tatum wrote: “I understand that Dave is a very dangerous person to talk about at the moment. I understand and hate that he has hurt so many people with things he has said.”⁠

“Any human can hurt someone (usually cause they’re hurt) but any human can heal and heal others just the same.

“This little piece healed me back in the day,” he added, referring to a speech Chappelle made in 2019 at the Kennedy Center to accept the Mark Twain Prize for American humour.

“I can’t forget that.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas Will Not Resign Amid Bribery Scandal

 

