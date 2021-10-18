Lil’ Kim Joins Forces with Nick Cannon to Manage Her Career

*Lil Kim has revealed that she turned to rapper/talk show host Nick Cannon to manage her career.

The rapper made the announcement during the Complex’s interview series “Hiking With Rappers,” with host King Keraun in Los Angels.

Kim admitted, “I never hiked a day in my life, and I don’t like it.”

When asked what she’s got cooking up, Kim name dropped Cannon, who she has been friends with for years.

“I just shot a movie with Nick Cannon,” she said. “Nick Cannon, people don’t even know, like he’s one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends for years … And we just shot a movie called Miracle Across 125th Street. I really did that movie for Nick, but I love doing movies.”

“It’s part of my next level,” she added. “Nick is convincing me. You know he’s my manager?”

“I did not know that,” the host replied. “Your manager has like 20 kids.”

“Leave my manager alone,” Lil’ Kim joked.

Cannon has seven children, four of whom were born in the last year.

Watch her discuss working with Nick Cannon in the video below.

Meanwhile, Lil’ Kim is set to drop her upcoming memoir titled “The Queen Bee” on Nov. 2.

“It’s finally here. That’s right, the book Lil’ Kim The Queen Bee Life Story. I’m so excited to announce my memoir dropping in November. You thought you knew me, but you have no idea,” said Lil’ Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Denise Jones.

According to Lil’ Kim, her memoir will be written with award-winning journalist Kathy Iandoli. The provocative book will chronicle behind-the-scenes accounts of Kim’s life and career, including her early days growing up in Brooklyn, New York. Of course, there will be substantial doses of her years spent with the Notorious B.I.G. on the way to establishing her solo career in hip hop. The book will cover her life as an actress, model, and reality television personality. The artist’s book promises to chronicle straight stories about her high-profile relationships, how she feels and views herself, and the misogyny she had to face in the entertainment industry, and much more.

“The Queen” will be published by Hachette Book Group. The book will be released to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Lil’ Kim’s first solo album, “Hard Core.”