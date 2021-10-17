*Are you all ready for a cheesy Christmas special? No? Well, Lifetime could care less because they’ve already got a bunch of specials, with the first slated to drop starting October 24 with a special hosted by Tia Mowry and will jump to video on demand November 7.

The “30 Movies in 30 Days” format will feature films that star such big names as Tia Mowry, Smokey Robinson, Kelly Rowland, Mario Lopez, Corbin Bleu, Tatyana Ali, Roselyn Sánchez, Mýa, Kirk Franklin and more, the network said in a recent press release.

Among the shows featured are the “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” programming special that will feature Ice Wine Christmas, starring Roselyn Sanchez and Lyriq Bent.

A special preview of the holiday films hosted by Tia Mowry will be available on VOD beginning Oct. 24 and will premiere on Lifetime starting Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. ET/PT. Below are details on the films as provided by Lifetime. Overall the network’s 2021 It’s a Wonderful Lifetime slate will feature 35 new movies in total.

Colin Lawrence stars as a firefighter Dad in Dancing Through the Snow while Kelly Rowland will lead Merry Liddle Christmas Baby.

Tia Mowry and Smokey Robinson will star in Miracle in Motor City. Meanwhile, Kirk Franklin’s A Gospel Special literally has Kirk’s name all over it, and Mario Lopez will star in Holiday in Santa Fe.

Follow the link to urbanHollywood411 for a complete listing of Lifetime movies for the holidays.