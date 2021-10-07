*Actress Letitia Wright is in the news again for basically the same thing she made headlines for earlier last year.

Word is on the set of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” she pushed anti-vaccination views. This happened, of course, during the on-going Coronavirus pandemic.

Wright, 27, made her anti-vax comments on the set while the sequel to the history making and record setting “Black Panther” from Marvel was being shot in Atlanta, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

As we alluded to up top, Wright’s comments during filming were basically not new. They come after anti-vax postings she made last year on social media. Those comments led to her staff quitting.

“[Wright] quietly parted ways with her entire U.S. team of representatives in the wake of a backlash over posting a controversial anti-vaccine video in December,” THR reported.

As of this posting, her rep had not responded to a request for comment.

As Page Six previously reported, the actress deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts after facing backlash for sharing a video that preached skepticism about the vaccines.

At first, she defended her stance on the matter, writing at the time to her critics, “if you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled [laugh emoji].”

But when Wright continued to be called out for sharing the video, she claimed that she was just trying to share more information.

“my intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies,” she wrote. “Nothing else.”

At the time, her “Avengers: Endgame” co-star Don Cheadle spoke out on the matter, saying that he wouldn’t “defend” Wright for sharing the video but added that he “still won’t throw her away over it.”

Despite her original defense on the matter, her social media accounts have yet to be restored.

Oh yeah, if you’re wondering, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to “Black Panther,” will star Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman and Winston Duke. And yes, Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote directed the first film, will be back at the helm of the sequel.

The release schedule for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to be July 8, 2022.