Black Female Owned Nu Energy Spa Comes To You, Let’s SPARTY!

*We all love a spa day, especially with the girls!

Treasure Thompson is bringing it to your doorsteps with Nu Energy Spa. The traveling spa provides a plethora of services from teeth whitening, Yoni steaming, ionic full-body detoxification, silicone cupping – to skip the bruising – and a pink Himalayan salt room, vaginal masks, and cool mist chromotherapy.

“I fell in love helping others after having to take care of my grandmother at a young age. Which led me here,” shared Thompson to the crowd at the grand opening last Saturday at a laid-back location in Downtown LA. Family and friends gathered for brunch and mimosa’s to watch the purple ribbon-cutting ceremony. The DJ was playing hit after hit and there was a spinning wheel to win raffle tickets for free services.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Shaquille O’Neal Recalls Moment Halle Berry’s Beauty Affected His Game

“I sold my Porsche to make this happen,” the excited new business owner disclosed. When the clock hit two-o’clock Thompson walked onto the bus and cut the ribbon as everyone lined up to experience the holistic mobile spa. Upon entering the vehicle there’s a spot specifically for cute Instagram moments.



After a quick photo shoot, you can walk past the bar area to six Yoni steaming seats and the cupping area. Making your way towards the back of the bus, you can see the cozy pink Himalayan salt room, which also houses inspirational quotes – the true meaning of relax, rejuvenate and renew.

“I created not only holistic services that really promote women’s wellness but that actually work and are beneficial,” Thompson told us. “I’ve had women who couldn’t get pregnant and used my Yoni services and they have children now.”

Each service ranges from 10 to 30 minutes, with pricing varying between $45 to $90 and sparties (spa parties) from $650 to $1200 for six or more people.

Get your relax or sparty on by booking at Nu Energy Spa.

About Nu Energy Spa:

A one-of-a-kind 30-foot mobile wellness oasis on wheels, specializing in holistic treatments to rejuvenate and restore body and energy. The unique bus was custom-designed to provide hydro womb therapy also known as Yoni steaming services for women. The organic rejuvenation spa includes a Pink Himalayan Salt room, private restroom and a custom bar! Made for women over the age of 18 seeking holistic remedies for infertility, menstrual pain relief, cramping, menopause, vaginal odors and more. Book the Nu Energy Mobile Wellness & Rejuvenation Spa online at NuEnergySpa.com or on Instagram at @NuEnergySpa for any bridal shower, birthday party or event. Treasuregemz, an online holistic healing website specializing in feminine care is the sister company to Nu Energy Spa. The products used at the spa come from TreasureGemz.com.

Founder Treasure Thompson says: “Nu Energy Spa offers services used by our ancestors. We launched in order to fill the void in the mobile holistic wellness space. Vaginal wellness is a delicate topic and women need a safe and sanitary environment to receive these services. Having an option for wellness at any event is essential in our current times. As an alternative to traveling to a luxury location, we will come to them.”