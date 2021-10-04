Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only Pulled out Phones to Film (Watch)

*Video of a Missouri man who pulled a driver from a burning car – instead of whipping out his phone to merely film his apparent doom, as many onlookers did – has gone viral.

Keilen Robinson, 23, was driving on Interstate 70 in St. Louis on a Tuesday evening when he crashed into the cement median, was knocked unconscious and became trapped inside of his vehicle, which quickly burst into flames, according to Fox News.

Antonio Morgan, also driving along I-70 in St. Louis on a Tuesday evening, saw the accident, noted the driver trapped inside, saw the car burst into flames and decided to pull over to help. Meanwhile, onlookers reportedly pulled over to get a good shot of the scene with their phones.

Morgan was the lone bystander to risk further explosion from the car and pull Robinson from the wreckage … as his 14-year-old son filmed the selfless act.

The minute-and-a-half clip was later shared to Twitter with the caption “This black man is a hero,” where it quickly went viral.

“I had to get him out,” Morgan said, adding that he didn’t give up despite debris from the fire “burning my eyes and hurting my throat.”

Thanks to Morgan, Robinson escaped the crash with only a scratch to his finger.

“I can’t thank him enough, man,” Robinson said of Morgan when they got to meet. “He will always be a part of my life and my family’s life. That’s a good man,” he added.