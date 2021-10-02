‘Nights of the Jack’ Immersive Halloween Jack O’Lantern Experience Is Back!

Roll out to the one-of-a-kind interactive production – “Nights of the Jack!”

The Halloween event returns for its fourth year to King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas from October 1 to October 31. This season, the interactive walking trail filled with thousands of hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins is back and brighter than ever, now spanning two-thirds of a mile to provide a safe and festive fall outing.

Tickets are on sale now at nightsofthejack.com.

Television production and event industry veterans Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert and Bobby Rossi’s, “Nights of the Jack” is the ultimate Halloween attraction for Angelenos and has become a staple of the spooktacular season. Vast grounds of elaborate, larger-than-life pumpkin installations greet visitors as they walk through the trail around the history-filled ranch. Guests can treat themselves to hot cider, seasonal cocktails from the Spookeasy bar or festive fall treats while they feast their eyes on the spooky sights.

“We will be introducing exciting, never-before-seen installations this year and have expanded the trail for a more spacious environment to ensure the safety of all patrons and staff. We look forward to hosting families, adults and children of all ages for an unforgettable night,” said the “Nights of the Jack” founding team members.

“Nights of the Jack” is committed to ensuring the safety of all patrons and staff. The event encourages attendees to follow all health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. To see what measures the staff will be taking, visit the health and safety page.

Additional Info

Dates: Open to the public from October 1 through October 31

Times: Daily from 6:00pm – 10:00pm

Tickets: nightsofthejack.com

Location: King Gillette Ranch: 26800 Mulholland Hwy, Calabasas, CA 91302

Price: 2 years and under are free admission

Weekdays – General Admission $34.99 | Weekends – General Admission $39.99 & VIP Tickets $59.99

About Nights Of The Jack

“Nights Of The Jack” is a Halloween Jack O’ Lantern event tailored for all ages. The immersive experience showcases thousands of hand-carved, illuminated pumpkins, situated throughout the stunning property at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, CA. The team behind this Halloween happening is a partnership comprised of production and hospitality industry veterans Ben Biscotti, Co- Founder & President of 1iota Productions, Award-winning event producer & designer Tony Schubert of Event Eleven, and hospitality & marketing impresario Bobby Rossi of Motley Projects.