Saturday, October 2, 2021
Boosie Badazz Accused of Damaging State Farm Arena Property After Fight Breaks Out | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
*When rapper and hood philosopher Boosie Badazz isn’t fixating on Lil Nas X, he’s usually creating mischief like he did earlier today.

Specifically, he and several of his so-called “associates” are said to have damaged property during an Atlanta hip hop concert at State Arena late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Here’s what went down v ia a statement from the Atlanta police Department. Boosie Badazz whose real name is Torrence Hatch Jr., lived up to that name when he ran onto the main stage during an event and “began damaging items that belonged to his production company.”  The incident occurred during the “Legendz of the Streetz” show held Friday night, which featured 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Jeezy, Lil’ Kim and Gucci Mane.

Boosie Badazz (with mic) - Getty
Boosie Badazz – Getty

Authorities were called to the arena about 12:40am after receiving a call about damaged property on stage, Atlanta police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After the initial damage to the set, Mr. Badazz left the stage with several others before allegedly destroying additional property belonging to the arena, he said.

Hatch, er, Boosie performed for all of two minutes before a massive fight broke out on stage, bringing an abrupt end to the show, according to TMZ which also reported that the fisticuffs began when someone came down from a DJ booth and threw punches at another man on stage.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but Officer Grant said production equipment and gear belonging to State Farm Area was destroyed, along with several tables and tents. Police said Saturday afternoon that it’s still early in the investigation and that no charges have been filed against anyone involved.

Fisher Jack

