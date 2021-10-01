Friday, October 1, 2021
HomeArtsArt
Art

Cécile McLorin Salvant Shines At The Ford – EUR Concert Review

By darlene donloe
0

Cécile McLorin Salvant1
Cécile McLorin Salvant (Getty)

*Cécile McLorin Salvant walked out, took the stage, and sang her heart out.

On a beautiful, crisp autumn evening under the stars, before a mixed audience of young and old jazz enthusiasts at The Ford in Los Angeles, the 32-year-old singing sensation simply seduced with her genuine musical offerings.

Salvant, who hit the scene, presenting the world with her 2013 CD, ‘WomanChild,’ doesn’t just sing songs, she interprets them and dissects them down to their core to unearth its bare bones. Then the Grammy-winner rebuilds them in her own jazz lab – adding flavors and emotions, and that special blend as she goes.

This jazz musician, who won the Thelonious Monk Vocal Jazz Competition, doesn’t just sing anything, she sangs everything. Sometimes she finds the most obscure songs from days gone by and sings life into them.

No bells and whistles needed, armed with only her voice, a mic, and the incredible talents of her pianist Sullivan Fortner, Salvant put on a masterful performance.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black History Month in the U.K. – EURWEB Contributor TAYO Fatunla Drops OUR ROOTS Volume 2

Cécile McLorin Salvant2
Cécile McLorin Salvant (Getty)

Salvant, who moved to the south of France where she took voice lessons at the Conservatoire Darius Milhaud, opened her set with her rendition of Bessie Smith’s “Outside of That,” about an abused woman who stays because she likes her man’s lovin’. It’s a heartbreakin’ tune that speaks volumes.  Outside of him being cruel and beatin’ on her, blackening her eye and pawning her belongings, “outside of that, he’s alright with me.”

Salvant, a Miami native, then gently glided into “Some People” from the musical ‘Gypsy’ before singing a tune from Kurt Vile.

In between songs, the banter between Salvant and Fortner was priceless and quite hilarious speaking as if they were having a private conversation during rehearsals. Fortner’s effortless skills on the ivories are mesmerizing and free-spirited and a joy to watch and hear.

There seems to be no limit to what Salvant can do with her voice. As she croons, she moves effortlessly among musical styles. Singing a cappella, the audience is able to clearly witness her vocal prowess. Whatever she sings, she tends to make her own – even when she’s singing songs from such powerhouses as Bessie Smith and Dianne Reeves.

Offerings included “I’m All Smiles,” two selections by Kate Bush, “Heathcliff, It’s Me” and “Breathing” and “Mista” by Dianne Reeves.  All received joyous applause.

Salvant, who admits to often writing about “doom and gloom,” also sang several of her own songs including “Fog,” with brilliant lyrics like:

Love appears just like the fog
Sometimes I try to recall
The feeling that I could fall
All at once
I see
I’m alone
I’m free
Who knew that I’d miss the mist
The mist must have evanesced

Before ending her 90-minute set, Salvant and Fortner sang “Together, Wherever We Go” from Gypsy. She then sang “Light in The Piazza,” “Promises, Promises,” and ended with “One Step Ahead.”

There didn’t appear to be a pre-selected list of songs as Salvant frequently asked Fortner to pick something for them to perform.

It was a joyous night of jazz. As a jazz musician, Salvant is the real deal!!

Salvant and Fortner shared a story about a free concert they did on Facebook during the pandemic and how they had to clap for themselves. At The Ford in Los Angeles where she was the recipient of rousing applause, Salvant said, “This is better.”

Darlene Donloe

Darlene Donloe is a seasoned entertainment and travel journalist whose work has appeared in People, Ebony, Essence, LA Stage Times, The Wave newspapers, LA Watts Times, Black Meetings and Tourism, This Stage, Los Angeles Sentinel, EMMY, The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Grammy, BlackVoices.com and more. Contact her via [email protected]

Previous articleWatts Coffee House to Host Ceremony Honoring LEE BAILEY, CORNEY MIMS, TERK STEVENS
darlene donloe

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

Today’s Video

‘You Stole It!’: Watch This TikToker Track her Missing...

Today’s Video

‘Police Ain’t Doing S**t’: Viral TikTok Video Questions Recent...

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO