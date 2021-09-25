*Something still ain’t right as far as singer Kelly Price is concerned. Even though her attorney released a statement saying she’s not missing and is somewhere recuperating from COVID, her family says there’s still a problem.

Shanrae Cheree Price, Kelly’s sister, says as far as they are concerned, she’s still missing: “None of the family, we haven’t heard anything from her.”

Scroll down to watch her tell her story to BNC GO.

Meanwhile, a source close to the situation says that Price’s boyfriend allegedly is not talking to the family. She has also missed funerals of family members, shows and none of her family has seen or heard from her. Not a picture, phone call, or FaceTime, reports Baller Alert.

All of this drama began when the singer was listed as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her home last Saturday, according to Cobb County officials.

TMZ reports that Price had not been seen by family since she was released from the hospital after battling covid-19.

Family members said Price had checked into the hospital in early August and ended up in the ICU as her condition worsened. While in the hospital, her children visited her several times.

Three weeks after she was admitted, her kids were notified that she had been discharged.

They reportedly have not heard from her since.

Authorities found no evidence of foul play and even spoke to her boyfriend when they conducted the welfare check at her home. However, at that time she was still listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center.

Family members told police her boyfriend is allegedly keeping friends and family members from visiting the home, which led authorities to conduct the welfare check.