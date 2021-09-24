‘MASKED SINGER’ SPOILER ALERT: Who Didn’t Know Identities of Pufferfish and Mother Nature?

*While CBS’s “Big Brother” was busy Thursday night whittling down the historic all-Black, six-member Cookout alliance to its final three, “The Masked Singer” was on FOX unmasking the third of what turned out to be an all-Black trio of performers to be voted out off the show first.

Stop reading here if you haven’t watched and want to be surprised.

Pufferfish tried hard the first two episodes to mask her voice and throw people off, but most folks on social media knew it was Toni Braxton. You can’t mask that distinct voice, not even through a Dua Lipa or Doja Cat ditty.

Harder to determine was Mother Nature, as film and TV star Vivica A. Fox hasn’t done enough public singing for folks to recognize her pipes.

And poor Dwight Howard. It was Whomp-Bomba-Loom-Bop-Whallop-Bam-Bye for the NBA star. He was the first to go during Wednesday’s two-part season premiere after his rendition of Little Richard’s “Tutti Fruitti” – as The Octopus – didn’t reach enough voters, despite sporting eight tentacles.