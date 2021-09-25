Saturday, September 25, 2021
HomeRacePolice - Police Abuse
Police - Police Abuse

Black Man Shot by Cops at Point Blank Range … Witnessed by Many! | GraphicVIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

*(Via TMZ) – A man was shot and presumably killed this weekend as he squirmed on the ground in front of at least four police officers … a couple of whom opened fire on him at point-blank range.

Huntington Beach PD confirmed there was an officer involved shooting Saturday, but didn’t provide any further details … including the status of the man who was gunned down. We’re told this individual was transported to a hospital, but his condition is unknown. The cops also say there is no current public safety threat.

TMZ has obtained video of the gruesome killing — which shows a man, who appears to be Black, writhing on the ground and raise his arm as well what appears to be a plastic bag of some sort … before the officers around him unload multiple rounds of their firearms.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rev. Al Sharpton Went to Del Rio to Speak on the Haitian Crisis and Got Shouted Down | WATCH

Get MORE at TMZ

Previous articleMJ’s Son (Jeffrey Jordan) Accused of Aggravated Assault of a Healthcare Professional
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Video: 3 Toddlers and an Unattended Bag of Flour...

California Government

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

Black Lives Matter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO