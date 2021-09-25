Black Man Shot by Cops at Point Blank Range … Witnessed by Many! | GraphicVIDEO

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*(Via TMZ) – A man was shot and presumably killed this weekend as he squirmed on the ground in front of at least four police officers … a couple of whom opened fire on him at point-blank range.

Huntington Beach PD confirmed there was an officer involved shooting Saturday, but didn’t provide any further details … including the status of the man who was gunned down. We’re told this individual was transported to a hospital, but his condition is unknown. The cops also say there is no current public safety threat.

TMZ has obtained video of the gruesome killing — which shows a man, who appears to be Black, writhing on the ground and raise his arm as well what appears to be a plastic bag of some sort … before the officers around him unload multiple rounds of their firearms.

Cops just shot a guy at Huntington Beach 😨 pic.twitter.com/63xXdMdr8E — Ana Leticia📍 (@AnaLeticiaGIS) September 25, 2021

