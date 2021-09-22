Young Elisha Williams Talks Big ‘Wonder Years’ Break and More | WATCH

*Elisha Williams ain’t been around a very long time. We’re speaking of literally (he’s only 12-years-old) and industry wise as well (His first project was “Puppy Dog Pals” in 2017). So, to now be starring on a major network (ABC), on a project that has major backing, the young man seems perfectly un-phased.

Recently, EURweb had the chance to speak with the young man regarding his new role in ABC’s “The Wonder Years.”

Check out Williams in the video above as he expertly answers questions on the how his character, based in the 1960s, may resonate with younger audiences, what it feels like to land a breakout role on a major network, working with veterans like Don Cheadle, who narrates, and Fred Savage (who starred in the original and is onboard as executive producer), plus much more.

Elisha Williams on how he hopes to help and relate to younger people in a similar manner as his others who have come before him:

“When I get older it’ll probably be still able to relate to kids in the younger generation the same kinds of ways older people try to help kids that weren’t born in that generation, just like myself. So, yes, to answer your question, I think I’ll still be able to pour into the younger generation, which is my generation,” he laughed. “But in some ways, you still want to be able to have adults relate to you as well.”

Elisha “EJ” Williams’ name is unique in that it comes from Colonial-era Reverend. Scholar and Militia leader, Rev. Elisha Williams (1694-1755). The young – but very mature – actor told EURweb that, while his name is lofty, it does have its merits.

“It’s definitely exciting having an iconic name, carrying it around with me,” he explained. “You know? Wearing it around like a tool belt. It’s been great. But it’s not like I’m putting myself in the same category or like I’m as big. I haven’t really done anything. No one knows me. So, I can’t put myself in the category like I’m as iconic. It’s way bigger than everything else and GOD has blessed me to be a part of something that’s just as iconic.”