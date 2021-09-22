Dr. Dre to Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young Another $1M in Fees

*Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay an additional $1M in legal fees to his estranged wife Nicole Young. The ruling comes amid the former couple’s bitter divorce battle.

Here’s more from Page Six:

In the order, the judge in the divorce case ruled this week that the rapper and Beats mogul should pay Nicole another $1.55 million in legal fees and costs — after already forking over $2 million. The judge estimated that Nicole’s reasonable legal fees in the case so far should total $3 million, plus costs. Dre will now have to pay $1 million towards the balance of her fees, plus another $550,000 in costs associated with the case, the judge ruled. The payment would be for fees and costs through July 2, 2021. But it is unclear what the eventual tab will be moving forward in the case.

We previously reported that Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife $3.5 million a year in spousal support.

According to the judgment, the music mogul must pay Young monthly installments of $293,306, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael R. Powell ruled in July, per Daily Mail. Dre also must continue to cover expenses for Nicole’s health insurance, security costs, and maintaining her two homes, the judge said.

The order shall remain in place “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court,” Judge Powell ruled.

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple married on May 25, 1996, and share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

Per Page Six, the estranged pair have been sparring over a prenup. Dre’s reported net worth is around $800 million, with assets of $243 million.

We reported earlier that Dre’s eldest daughter LaTanya Young (from a previous relationship) claims she is homeless and doing odd jobs whiling living in her rental car. She has turned to the public for help, launching a GoFundMe to get herself out of a “desperate situation.”