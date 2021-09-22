Wednesday, September 22, 2021
race

Vaccine Card Fight at NYC’s Carmine’s Restaurant Was Racially Motivated: Protesters

By EURPublisher01
*Protesters set up shop outside Carmine’s restaurant in New York City Monday night after video surfaced showing a fight between a hostess and three customers.

Initially, Carmine’s said the Sept. 16 scuffle started when the three women refused to show vaccination cards but later acknowledged that the women did show their cards upon entry. In the video, it appears that as the three women were walking through the restaurant to join a larger party, a hostess—who was Asian—reportedly said something as she passed by. The three women immediately reacted.

They stopped walking, turned around, and followed the hostess outside to the stand where they surrounded her. A fight broke out among the customers, employees, and other people at the restaurant.

Carmines Restaurant (screenshot)
Screenshot

Witnesses said the incident was racially motivated, and the women said the hostess had used a racial slur when she walked past them. The hostess says she simply told the women to “enjoy your meal” as they walked past, and uttered no racial slur. The three women were charged with misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief.

Carmine’s owner, Jeffrey Bank, said his staff acted “appropriately and professionally.” Demonstrators on Monday called for the restaurant to be canceled and for the hostess to be fired.

EURPublisher01

