Tuesday, September 21, 2021
On 12th Studio Album Janet Jackson to Team with Jam & Lewis AND EW&F’s Ralph Johnson!

By Ny MaGee
*Janet Jackson is reportedly teaming with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on her first album that will arrive next year. 

Here’s more from Okay Player:

According to a KISS 108 report, Jackson’s incoming 12th studio album will also feature collaborations with Earth, Wind & Fire’s Ralph Johnson, “Man In The Mirror” co-writer, Siedah Garret, and others. Additionally, Good Morning America notes the project’s first single will arrive by the end of this year. The still untitled album will serve as a follow-up to Unbreakable, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s albums charts upon release in 2015.

In related news, last week Jackson shared the first teaser trailer for her upcoming documentary, “JANET,” which will air over two nights on Lifetime and A&E. Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Janet Jackson Drops First Teaser for New Documentary [WATCH]

Janet Jackson

A+E Networks ordered a two-night, four-hour documentary event about the life and legacy of the music icon. The project coincides with the 40th anniversary of her debut album. The singer will executive produce the doc with brother Randy Jackson, and promises to offer unprecedented access to her life.

In the teaser, Janet sits down in front of the camera and says in voiceover: “This is my story, told by me. Not through someone else’s eyes.”

Here’s more from Variety:

The doc follows Janet as her family is going through the loss of her father, Joseph, the patriarch of the Jackson dynasty who passed in 2018. Producers were granted exclusive access to archival footage and never-before-seen home videos while developing the documentary for the past three years. “JANET” will also detail the most talked-about moments of her life, including her 2004 Super Bowl appearance with Justin Timberlake in which she inadvertently exposed a portion of her breast, sparking controversy that would hover for more than a decade. The docu will also explore Jackson’s reaction to the death of her brother, the legendary and also controversial Michael Jackson, and her process of becoming a mother.

“JANET” will air over two nights in January 2022.

Watch the teaser below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

