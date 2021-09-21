Fugees Reunite for 2021 World Tour Celebrating 25 Years of ‘The Score’

*Hip-Hop icons The Fugees will reunite to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their groundbreaking album “The Score.”

Per Live Nation press release: Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of legendary hip-hop group Fugees have reunited to announce their first world tour in 25 years and first shows in 15 years to celebrate the anniversary of 1996’s The Score, one of the greatest albums of all time. Presented by Diaspora Calling and produced by Live Nation, the 12-city international tour will kick off tomorrow, September 22nd with an intimate pop-up show in New York City, at an undisclosed location. The rest of the tour will commence November 2nd at United Center in Chicago and will make stops across the globe in Los Angeles, Miami, Newark, Paris, London, and more, before finishing the tour in Africa, with the final shows taking place in Nigeria and Ghana.

Fugees charitable fund will partner with Global Citizen to work on philanthropic initiatives around the tour.

“The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention,” Hill said. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wycleff added: “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

“The Score” is one of the best-selling and most significant music albums of all time. Upon its release, it peaked at number one on the Billboard 200 charts and earned the group two Grammy Awards. Fugees were the first hip-hop group ever to be nominated for Album Of The Year, and the nomination also marked the second only rap album to be nominated for the top accolade as well at the time. With singles including “Killing Me Softly,” “Ready or Not,” and “Fu-Gee-La,” the highly acclaimed body of work has continued to inspire and stay in constant circulation with artists and fans alike. The seven-time platinum album has sold over 22 million copies worldwide and remains the best-selling album ever by a hip-hop group. As of 2021, the album is the fifth most-streamed rap album released in the 1990s on Spotify.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Sept 24th at 10AM Local at LiveNation.com.

FUGEES TOUR 2021 DATES:

Wed, Sept 22 – NYC – ???

Tues, Nov 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun, Nov 7 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri, Nov 12 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Thurs, Nov 18 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Sun, Nov 21 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri, Nov 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun, Nov 28 – Washington D.C. – Capital One Arena

Sat, Dec 4 – Paris, France – La Defense Arena

Mon, Dec 6 – London, U.K. – The O 2

??? – Nigeria – ???

Sat, Dec 18 – Ghana – ???