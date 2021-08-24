The Fugees and The Roots to Face Off in Verzus Battle?

*Are The Fugees and The Roots gearing up for a Verzus battle?

According to a flyer posted over at All Hip Hop, it certainly appeared as if the two iconic hip-hop groups are preparing to face-off. Peep the poster below.

One Twitter user responded to the possible music battle with: “The Fugees would win by a landslide. I f*cks with Black Thought, Questlove, and the Roots but they don’t have enough hits. Ms Hill on her own has: “Doo Wop (That Thing)”, “Case of the X”, & “If I Ruled the World” by NAS. Wyclef has: “911”, “My Hips Don’t Lie”, & “Gone ‘Till Nov”.”

Another said, “I don’t see the Music chemistry btwn the two for a Verzuz but if Verzuz allow them to perform their Hit songs from each of their own solo albums then okay but with their album as a group is not compatible to the #Roots“.

A third added, “Idk about this match up fugees are wayyy too big”.

Do you agree?

The initial Verzuz battle debuted on Instagram Live last March between series creators Timbaland and Swizz Beatz. Since then, music fans have been treated to battles featuring Snoop Dogg, DMX, Benny Blanco, Ryan Tedder, Babyface, Teddy Riley, Gladys Knight, Patti LaBelle, Gucci Mane and Jeezy, Ashanti, Keyshia Cole and most recently, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow… to name a few.

Most recently, Lil Kim said she’s ready to do a Verzuz with Nicki Minaj, while rapper Trina said she’d be down to go head-to-head against Lil Kim.

“[Lil] Kim is that bitch. Let’s be very clear…When I came into the industry, this is who I looked at, looked up to. This is the lyrics that I recited, this is what made me know that it’s okay to talk that lethal shit…,” Trina explained during an interview with 103.5 The Beat.

“Therefore, I would feel like that’s equivalent because Kim is legendary, and she got mad records.”

I[t] won’t even feel like a competition because it’s a family thing,” Trina continued. “I’m probably gonna be so much more engaged in her records than anything cuz it’ll go back to when I first heard her, so I’ll be in my vibe, like fanned out…That’s just what I would say. That’s just my little opinion, but nobody reached out.”