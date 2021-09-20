‘For Omar’: Baltimore Ravens Pay Whistle Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before Game (Watch)

*In prime time on Sunday, the late Michael K. Williams received a special salute from the city of his most famous character.
Before the Baltimore Ravens beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling, down-to-the-wire (pun intended) 36-35 victory, M&T Bank Stadium honored Williams’ character from HBO’s “The Wire,” Omar Little, by using his iconic signature whistle as part of their pre-game introductions.
Watch below:
For Omar 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NT6TugVaEf
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 20, 2021
The whistle during the Ravens introductions was so loud that “The Wire” creator David Simon, who happened to be out for a walk near the stadium, actually heard it and thought he was going he’d “lost his s**t.” The filmmaker had no idea that the team would honor the character in that way.
Heard the sound of Omar whistling “Farmer In The Dell” from the stadium while walking across the Ostend Street bridge to the Ravens opener and thought I’d lost my shit. It’s the little things that are gonna get me, I guess. But Michael gonna last.
— David Simon (@AoDespair) September 20, 2021