Monday, September 20, 2021
HomeToday’s Video
Entertainment

‘For Omar’: Baltimore Ravens Pay Whistle Tribute to Michael K. Williams Before Game (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens player introductions before game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 20, 2021, NBC

*In prime time on Sunday, the late Michael K. Williams received a special salute from the city of his most famous character.

Before the Baltimore Ravens beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling, down-to-the-wire (pun intended) 36-35 victory, M&T Bank Stadium honored Williams’ character from HBO’s “The Wire,” Omar Little, by using his iconic signature whistle as part of their pre-game introductions.

Watch below:

The whistle during the Ravens introductions was so loud that “The Wire” creator David Simon, who happened to be out for a walk near the stadium, actually heard it and thought he was going he’d “lost his s**t.” The filmmaker had no idea that the team would honor the character in that way.

Previous articleBeep Beep!: Steph and Ayesha Curry Roll into Oakland with Interactive ‘Eat. Learn. Pleay. Bus.’ (Watch)
Next articleWhite Actors Dominate at 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards [WINNERS List]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO