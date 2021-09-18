*Venus Williams was a tennis superstar at a very young age. And at 41 years old it is no doubt that family members have given her the obligatory “When’re you going to have some babies?” question at the cookout and holiday events. I mean, that’s just par for the course of being a woman in America, quite frankly.

Recently, during an interview with Cosmopolitan, Venus explained that creating the type of life that she enjoys took time and she’s not any rush to break up that vibe by becoming pregnant.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me,” the tennis champion told the magazine.

“They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window,’” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’”

While speaking with a reporter at Wimbledon back in June, Venus said she was “very single.” In fact, the champion jokingly continued, “I might be undateable.”

Venus last dated tennis player Reilly Opelka and was mentioned as being romantically connected to Nicky Hammond back in 2019.