Saturday, September 18, 2021
Venus Williams Tells Cosmo She’s Not Desperate – She Can Wait For Marriage, Kids | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Venus Williams (2021 Cosmopolitan cover)*Venus Williams was a tennis superstar at a very young age. And at 41 years old it is no doubt that family members have given her the obligatory “When’re you going to have some babies?” question at the cookout and holiday events. I mean, that’s just par for the course of being a woman in America, quite frankly. 

Recently, during an interview with Cosmopolitan, Venus explained that creating the type of life that she enjoys took time and she’s not any rush to break up that vibe by becoming pregnant.  

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason. I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me,” the tennis champion told the magazine.  

“They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window,’” she explained. “I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you I don’t.’” 

While speaking with a reporter at Wimbledon back in June, Venus said she was “very single.” In fact, the champion jokingly continued, “I might be undateable.”  

Venus last dated tennis player Reilly Opelka and was mentioned as being romantically connected to Nicky Hammond back in 2019.  

Previous articleOutrageous! Atlanta Man Gets ‘Please Hold’ Message from 911 After Getting Shot | VIDEO
EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

