Friday, September 17, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

TikTok Influencer (#EthanKeiser): Snitch on Strippers to the IRS and Paid | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Strip Club Patrons & Stripper's legs (Getty)
Getty

*#TikTok creator #EthanKeiser put people on to a new get money scheme that reporting people to the #IRS “Whistleblower Office” for not paying taxes can get you 30% of what they owe.⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Keiser reposted #LasVegas dancer Rosalia’s video in which she showed off how much she made in 3 days.⁠⁠
⁠⁠
“What a weekend looks like as a Vegas stripper,” Rosalia said while playing Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” in the background, she wrote out her grand total on a whiteboard: $33,700 in three days.⁠⁠
⁠⁠
“I just happened to have a really good night on the third night,” she tells Rolling Stone. “So it went viral.”⁠⁠

Her video garnered 48 million views.⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Eventually, the entertainer began to notice people leaving comments that they would report her to the IRS. Some even said they’d rob her…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)⁠⁠

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: George Floyd’s Killer Derek Chauvin Pleads Not Guilty to Violating Teen’s Civil Rights in 2017

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleNicki Minaj Calls Out Reporters for Threatening Her Family in Trinidad
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO