*#TikTok creator #EthanKeiser put people on to a new get money scheme that reporting people to the #IRS “Whistleblower Office” for not paying taxes can get you 30% of what they owe.⁠⁠

Keiser reposted #LasVegas dancer Rosalia’s video in which she showed off how much she made in 3 days.⁠⁠

“What a weekend looks like as a Vegas stripper,” Rosalia said while playing Bia’s “Whole Lotta Money” in the background, she wrote out her grand total on a whiteboard: $33,700 in three days.⁠⁠

“I just happened to have a really good night on the third night,” she tells Rolling Stone. “So it went viral.”⁠⁠

Her video garnered 48 million views.⁠⁠

Eventually, the entertainer began to notice people leaving comments that they would report her to the IRS. Some even said they'd rob her

