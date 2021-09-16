Thursday, September 16, 2021
Faith Based ‘Amplified’ Virtual Film Fest begins Sept. 18 – Presented by Films With A Purpose | VIDEO

By BHERC Press
*The Amplified Virtual Film festival opens September 18 and the first film can be screened for FREE!

Fans who crave inspirational and entertaining family friendly content can find it in the documentary “God Chaserz” which shows Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 4:00 PM Pacific Standard Time.

“God Chaserz” tells the story of 5 young men who use the  power of music, Christian Hip Hop and rap to change everyone in their reach.

The film is directed by Brinson Wright and Will Thomas. Click here to redeem your free ticket.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Films With A Purpose and BHERC Screens 'Passage' A New Film By David M. Massey Academy Award-Nominated Filmmaker

Also in the line up is Aitxitxe (a film about an elderly man who regains his will to live), All For Honor (a film about a pair of homeless young women who trust God to provide their needs), Bobby (a film about a man with mental illness), Dance (a film about an aspiring dancer), Daring To Be Different (a film about a girl who regains her identity), Dead Talks (a judgmental preacher clashes with an agnostic hippy), Dinner Table (a film about a disconnected family), Farewell Motivational (about a guy who dreams of being a TV host), Muslimah’s Guide to Marriage (about a young woman facing the end of her marriage) and many more.

This festival entirely showcases faith based and inspirational films. A collaboration with prominent pastors and the ecumenical community, BHERC’s goal is to build support and provide a means to connect with and activate our faith-based community through film.

The festival is a presentation of Sandra Evers-Manley’s Films With A Purpose and The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center. See the full line up and Register Here.

The festival closes out with “If My People” by Mark David Kennerly. It tackles racism from a Christian perspective.

If My People

BHERC Press

