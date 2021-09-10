R&B Singer Jaheim Arrested, Charged for Starving Multiple Dogs

*Jaheim is under fire for allegedly abusing dogs.

According to reports, the 44-year-old singer (born Jaheim Hoagland), was arrested and charged after multiple dogs were found in “varying stages of emaciation” at his New Jersey home, PEOPLE reports.

The dogs were found living in deplorable conditions, according to officials.

Here’s more from the report:

On Monday, officers from the Hillsborough Township Police Department responded to a report of “a puppy in distress” at the R&B artist’s home and discovered six dogs in separate animal crates on the property’s driveway, according to prosecutors. Officials said in the release that the animals were inside crates “partially filled with several inches of water and dog feces,” and one dog was found unresponsive. Hoagland had already been arrested on an unrelated matter outside of his home when police found nine more dogs in “varying stages of emaciation, without access to food and water” inside the residence, prosecutors said.

Jaheim reportedly had 12 mixed-breed pit bull terriers, two American Staffordshire terriers and one mixed-breed boxer on his property.

The mixed-breed pit bull terrier, the dog found unresponsive, had to be euthanized. The other dogs were taken to a local kennel for examination, per the report.

An investigation into Jaheim’s animal cruelty is ongoing.

Jaheim has been charged with third-degree animal cruelty and failure to provide necessary care to an animal, per the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.