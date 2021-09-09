Feds Investigated Leak of R. Kelly’s Jail Correspondence to Popular YouTuber

*Federal authorities reportedly investigated how a now-retired Bureau of Prisons employee leaked information about R. Kelly to celebrity blogger TashaK. while the R&B singer was locked up in Chicago’s federal jail.

The disgraced artist had been jailed for four months when a now-retired Bureau of Prisons employee allegedly leaked information about the hitmaker to the popular YouTube personality.

TashaK. spilled the deets on her show about Kelly’s tumultuous relationship with two girlfriends living in his high-rise apartment.

The former officer’s involvement came to light in an unsealed affidavit in federal court in Chicago last month, amid Kelly’s racketeering trial in Brooklyn.

Here’s more from the Chicago Sun-Times:

Kelly was arrested in July 2019 in Chicago and held in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center until last June. Meanwhile, the BOP employee in question had been assigned to the Thomson Correctional Center from May 2019 until December 2019 when she retired, according to the affidavit. MCC staff realized in November 2019 that TashaK had revealed information about Kelly available in a BOP system that contains records of inmate calls, visitation logs, emails and funds, the document said. The suspected employee also sent an email from her official BOP email address to a Gmail address on Nov. 13, 2019, and attached a 12-page document containing Kelly’s records, according to the affidavit. It included visitor and money logs and emails, it said.

TashaK. shared some of those emails in a Dec. 22, 2019, YouTube video.

“Yeah there’s a phone tap somewhere and I’m not gonna tell you where it’s at,” she reportedly told her viewers. “I have the plug. I’m not gonna tell you where I got the information from, but just listen to the damn information, OK?”

The officer retired in December 2019, according to the affidavit. She has not been charged.