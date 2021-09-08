Michael K. Williams Once Revealed How He Got Trademark Facial Scar

*Michael K. Williams previously opened up about a fight he had while celebrating his 25th birthday that left him with a scar down his face.

The late actor, who was found dead in his apartment on Monday, told National Public Radio that the incident happened during a “popping party” at a bar in Queens, New York Post reports.

“I saw that two of my other friends were being surrounded by some dudes who I didn’t know. And it looked like they were about to get jumped,” he recalled during the 2014 interview.

“And I said, ‘Yo, I’m ready to leave. Let’s go back. I’m going to go back home now.’”

Williams said that “this one dude kept pacing behind me.”

“He kept like, you know, like sucking his teeth, and I’m looking — I’m like, ‘Yo — so what’s up dude? Yo bro, what’s your problem?’” he said.

“And the dude wiped his hand across his mouth and just — what I thought appeared to be — smacked me, but what he did was he spit a razor.”

Willams added, “He was positioning the razor in his mouth to get between his middle finger and his ring finger, and then he just went — swiped me down my face, and this cut my face.”

“It was actually the first hit of the fight. So we managed to escape with our lives, barely, that night,” he said.

At the time, Williams was working as a dancer in music videos.

“Things changed immediately after that. Directors didn’t want me just to dance in the videos anymore,” he said.

“They wanted me to act out these thug roles, you know, like — ‘Mike, roll these — roll these dice in this video. Have this fight in this video.’ I was like, ‘All right.’”

Later on, when late rapper Tupac Shakur was filming the movie “Bullet” and he “happened to see a Polaroid picture of me and was like, ‘Yo, this dude looks thugged out enough that he could play my little brother,” Williams said.

That eventually lead to his breakthrough role as “Omar Little” on HBO’s “The Wire.”

“That character changed my life. And that was my big break,” said Williams.