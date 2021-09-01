Popular OnlyFans Creator Mercedes Morr Killed in Murder-Suicide [VIDEO]

*Instagram model and popular OnlyFans creator Miss Mercedes Morr (born Jenae Gagnier) was murdered over the weekend by a crazed fan.

Gagnier, 33, was found dead Sunday in her Texas apartment, according to authorities, who say she was the victim of a murder-suicide. Per NBC News, her body was found along with Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, who investigators believe killed Gagnier, then himself.

“At this point in the investigation, it is NOT believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim,” the police department said in a statement Monday.

Gagnier was strangled and suffered a traumatic concussion, the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner confirmed. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

It was Gagnier’s father Mark who discovered her lifeless body on Sunday after he rushed to her home when he couldn’t reach her by phone all weekend.

READ MORE: Nia DaCosta (‘Candyman’) Now the First Black Female Film Director to Open #1 At Box Office

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I know my daughter and when I got to my daughter’s house and it was locked up and she’s not answering my phone call, which is not like her, I knew something was up. So I didn’t hesitate to kick the door down,” said Mark Gagnier. “What I saw, I wouldn’t want any parent to go through.”

Mark found his daughter dead at the bottom of the staircase, and her killer upstairs in the kitchen with a knife in his neck. Investigators say he stabbed himself and scribbled rambling messages on the wall.

“He was twitching, he was gurgling,” Gagnier said. “I could look in the room and there’s writings all over the wall.”

According to reports, the writings were confessions and apologies and love notes for Jenae — who he did not know personally.

“I don’t want to release what we have or have not recovered. I will tell you there was no shooting involved. No guns recovered,” Richmond Police Department Lt. Lowell Neinast said.

Shock waves were sent all across social media when reports started circulating about the murder of popular IG model #MercedesMorr (real name #JenaeGagnier). According to reports, the 33-year-old Fashion Nova model was found dead inside of her Texas apa… https://t.co/PAIe7GQVcD pic.twitter.com/BRPwdTio8p — YBF CHIC (@TheYBF) August 31, 2021

Police are still trying to determine how the killer got inside Gagnier’s apartment since there were no signs of forced entry, per the report. She also loved in a gated community.

“You have to understand those apartments. You can enter three different ways: through the garage, through the back door, through the front door. So it makes it difficult to understand,” Neinast said.

“There will be closure for the family. When this case ends, there will be closure for the family,” Neinast said.