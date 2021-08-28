Saturday, August 28, 2021
Vanessa Estelle Williams (‘Candyman’) On ‘Black Horror’ | WATCH

By Tifarah Dixon
*Yesterday, the “Candyman” returned to terrorize theaters in the thrilling sequel to the 1992 film and as of this time of this posting on Saturday (08-28-21) at, 9am it was winning the weekend box office race with $21 million.

This “Candyman” follows a young couple living in the heavily gentrified Cabrini Green of Chicago, Illinois. In symmetry with the first film, our protagonists Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris), stumble across the legend of the Candyman while in pursuit of inspiration for their artwork.

Vanessa Estelle Williams plays McCoy’s mom Anne-Marie McCoy. In the original film, she’s a healthcare worker and after she hears Candyman murder her neighbor, he begins appearing in her apartment before kidnapping her son, Anthony. She never told him what happened…

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Marc Lamont Hill Argues That Dylann Roof Should NOT be Executed | WATCH

CANDYMAN, Vanessa Williams, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
(from left) Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) and Anne-Marie McCoy (Vanessa Williams) in Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta.

EUR correspondent Tifarah Dixon talked to Williams about creating her characters backstory with director Nia DaCosta, the “violence” of gentrification, and her personal relationship to myths and folktales.

TD: As an actor, mentally, did you embrace this character the same way you did the first time you played her or was it totally different?

VW: It was very different. Being a parent of two Black boys enriched the (acting) experience for me because now I have my own lived-experience. So being able to look at what her life had been like after living through the trauma of the Candyman – with the project being shaped by Black people who chose to give an unapologetic ally Black point of view – was very gratifying!

Vanessa Williams
Vanessa Williams as Anne-Marie McCoy in Candyman, directed by Nia DaCosta.

“Candyman lives in a very special place in my career,” Williams shared with producers. “It was the first film I got when I moved to L.A., and it was my second feature.

TD: You reprise your role of Anne-Marie McCoy, what was that like?

VW: I was so happy to hear Jordan Peele was involved! His brand of horror is the kind of film-making and storytelling that’s on my affirmation-list (to-do list).

Universal Pictures “Candyman” premieres in theaters August 27th.

For more details go to CandymanMovie or follow @CandymanMovie on Instagram!

Tifarah Dixon

