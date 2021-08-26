Thursday, August 26, 2021
TikTok Removing ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ Videos, ‘Glorifies Dangerous Acts’

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*TikTok is responding to the #MilkCrateChallenge by removing the videos from the platform. 

The “Milk Crate Challenge” has amassed more than 15.3 million views on TikTok. The latest viral craze finds people trying to walk over a pyramid of plastic crates without them toppling over. Many of the videos show users hitting the ground hard. 

In response to the challenge, TikTok has joined the chorus of doctors that are warning of possible life-threatening injuries, Fox 8 reports. 

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” a spokesperson for the platform told Fast Company. “We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.”

READ MORE: Three Shot Dead in Louisiana While Filming TikTok ‘Milk Crate Challenge’ [VIDEO]

The clips have become so popular that even the FDA responded on Twitter.

“Although we regulate milk, we can’t recommend you try that,” the FDA tweeted. “Perhaps enjoy a nice glass of 2% and return all those crates to the grocery store?”

Health departments, orthopedists and police have also chimed in on social media to condemn the #MilkCrateChallenge.

“Our hospitals are filled with COVID-19 patients, pushing staff to their limits to provide lifesaving care,” the Louisiana Department of Health said of the trend, WVLA reported. “Please stay safe. Your local hospital may not be able to help you if you get hurt.”

The Baltimore City Health Department tweeted: “With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising around the country, please check with your local hospital to see if they have a bed available for you, before attempting the #milkcratechallenge.”

“You’re at risk for falling hitting your head and getting a head bleed. You’re breaking your neck and becoming paralyzed. When you fall you’re naturally extend your arm, try to catch yourself, you can break the bones in your wrist,” said Dr. Chad Cannon, the chair of the ER at the University of Kansas Health System, WDAF reported. “I think this is just a silly thing that folks are doing because… It’s just stupid.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

