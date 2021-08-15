They Did it! Chris Tucker & Azja Pryor’s Son (Destin) Graduates from Morehouse

*Chris Tucker is one of America’s famous actors and comedians. He is known worldwide for his starring role as Detective James Carter in the “Rush Hour” film series, where he starred alongside Jackie Chan.

In 1997, the actor married casting director Azja Pryor. They welcomed their son Destin Christopher Tucker in 1998. However, Chris and Pryor divorced in 2003. After the divorce, the couple co-parented their son.

Chris and Pryor have done well to co-parent their son effectively. Both parents have been in their son’s lives and watched him grow into the man he is today.

In 2017, Destin moved to Atlanta to study film at Morehouse College. It was a proud moment for Chris, who believed his son’s decision to go to Morehouse made all the sense in the world.

By studying film at the famous college, Destin was following in his father’s footsteps with his aim of being a film director. He also enjoys hanging out with his dad and following him to major film events.

Chris is a proud father of his son. He once revealed how fatherhood changed him in a previous interview. He said it takes a while for one to realize he is a father.Chris reaped one of the joys of fatherhood recently after Destin graduated from Morehouse College in May. Destin was overjoyed at his college graduation and shared multiple pictures from the occasion on his Instagram page.One of the pictures he shared showed him posing with his proud parents. Destin also shared a photo that showed him posing in front of a statue of Martin Luther King. He captioned the post:“Degreed!😁🙏🏾 Mannnn let me tell yall! It has truly been a blessing to attend the historic Morehouse College.”In his four years at Morehouse College, Destin said that he absorbed valuable life lessons about navigating through the world as a Black man. He acknowledged there were times of doubt, anger, and confusion. More details and other news on our website. Link in BIO

