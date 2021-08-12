Grandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre’s New Music Will ‘Change the Game’

*Hip-hop icon DJ Grandmaster Flash claims Dr. Dre’s new music will “change the game.”

Flash and Dre recently linked up in LA, where the famed music producer played some new music that will apparently have a huge impact on the culture.

Grandmaster Flash recently shared a photo of himself with Dr. Dre on Instagram, and added the caption: “GRANDMASTER FLASH & DR. DRE,” he wrote in the caption. “Here in LA doing the Disco Oasis with Nile Rogers tonite, I get a call from one of my heroes he invites me to the CRIB.

“He takes me down to the STUDIO he played me a project that will change the game!! Totally incredible, we top off the day for 2hrs talkin about Music, Family Health and Life thanks for the Invite Dr Dre.”

Following Dre’s brain aneurysm and subsequent hospitalization in January, he gave fans a teaser of his latest project via a diss track about his ex-wife Nicole Young.

The track was previewed in February during an Instagram Live by DJ Silk. In the clip, Dre can be heard rapping about their bitter divorce battle and the brain aneurysm he suffered earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Hip Hop DX writes, “Dr. Dre announced Detox in 2002, but it was reportedly delayed so he could work on projects for 50 Cent, Eminem and The Game. In an August 2020 interview with VladTV, Akon spoke about the Detox sessions and suggested Dre’s perfectionism is what’s keeping the project from seeing the light of day.”

“I don’t think [Dre] understands his power sometimes,” he said at the time. “I don’t think that — I think he’s gonna win no matter what because he’s Dre! Just drop that bitch! Like he got bangers though.

“I know for a fact I did a couple of bangers that the world probably will never hear. But man, from what I did hear when we were working together and I was submitting records for ’em, man, they got so much heat. But he’s just a perfectionist — too perfect.”