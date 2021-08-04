Wednesday, August 4, 2021
HomeSocial Heat
Social Heat

Dr. Dre’s Daughter (LaTanya Young) Claims Homelessness and Says He Refuses to Help Her

By Fisher Jack
0

Dr Dre & LaTanya Young (Getty-Facebook)
Dr Dre & LaTanya Young (Getty/Facebook)

*Dr Dre’s eldest daughter is reportedly homeless and doing odd jobs to stay afloat, and reportedly lives in her rental car.

LaTanya Young, 38, reveals she has been doing DoorDash, Uber, and even works at a warehouse as an assembler, however, that is not enough to even get her an apartment in California. Her children currently stay with friends.

The Single Mother of Four spoke to DailyMail.com about how her allowance from her father ended 18-months ago. She also claims her children have never met him, and she hasn’t seen him in 18-years. La Tanya is the daughter of Dr. Dre and Lisa Johnson. The couple broke up when she was just 5.

“My kids are with friends. They don’t live in the car. That’s just me,” she said to the DailyMail. “I’m doing a weird job right now just to get it done-I was paid $ 15 an hour as a warehouse assembler. I’m trying to keep my head on the water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

LaTanya admitted that Dre has given her money in the past but says he stopped paying in January 2020.

“His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” she explained, adding, “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Nashville Pastor Goes Viral for Screaming at Congregation to Not Get Vaccinated [WATCH]

Previous articleNashville Pastor Goes Viral for Screaming at Congregation to Not Get Vaccinated [WATCH]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO