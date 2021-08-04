*Dr Dre’s eldest daughter is reportedly homeless and doing odd jobs to stay afloat, and reportedly lives in her rental car.

LaTanya Young, 38, reveals she has been doing DoorDash, Uber, and even works at a warehouse as an assembler, however, that is not enough to even get her an apartment in California. Her children currently stay with friends.

The Single Mother of Four spoke to DailyMail.com about how her allowance from her father ended 18-months ago. She also claims her children have never met him, and she hasn’t seen him in 18-years. La Tanya is the daughter of Dr. Dre and Lisa Johnson. The couple broke up when she was just 5.

“My kids are with friends. They don’t live in the car. That’s just me,” she said to the DailyMail. “I’m doing a weird job right now just to get it done-I was paid $ 15 an hour as a warehouse assembler. I’m trying to keep my head on the water. I’ve been in debt for a while.”

LaTanya admitted that Dre has given her money in the past but says he stopped paying in January 2020.

“His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” she explained, adding, “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.

