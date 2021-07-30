Woman Falls Flat While Racing NFL’s Tyreek Hill Disguised as Old Man (Watch)

*Kansas City Chief’s wide receiver Tyreek Hill, one of the fastest – if not the fastest man in the NFL, thought it would tickle TikTok if he dressed up as somebody’s grandpa and challenged unsuspecting people to a race.

One woman who took the bait has gone viral, after she fell flat on the pavement trying to keep up.

Watch below:

Apparently, this is how Hill amuses himself in his free time.

Reminiscent of Kyrie Irving’s alter-ego “Uncle Drew,” where the NBA star challenged streetball stars in his old man disguise, and ultimately booked a Pepsi sponsorship and 2018 feature film, Hill looks to be studying the same playbook with his “Grandpa Cheetah.”