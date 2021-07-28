Wednesday, July 28, 2021
Lizzo Asks Fans to ‘Give Me 6 feet’ Due to Fear of Delta Variant [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*Lizzo took to Instagram Live to remind fans to respect her personal space because she doesn’t want to contract the delta variant of COVID-19. 

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me 6 feet,” Lizzo said in an Instagram Live, via People. “This s— is coming back. COVID. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

According to the CDC, COVID cases in the U.S. have recently increased by 170%, with nearly all allegedly caused by the delta variant. 

“It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I’m trying to catch COVID?” Lizzo said in the clip, noting that she’s “going to be slightly rude about it” in public if people don’t give her 6 feet of space.

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Anderson .Paak, Lizzo, Chloe x Halle, and More Named PETA’s Most Beautiful Vegans of 2021

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

“Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo,” she said, affectionately. “You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? COVID-free. You know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That’s who I think I am.”

“So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it. Don’t do it,” the “Truth Hurts” singer continued. “Cause I ain’t trying to catch this mother—ing virus that’s coming back. It got way too mother—ing close. It got WAY…it got THIS motherf—ing close. And I don’t play that. I’m about to be rude. I’m nice, you know what I’m saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I’m gonna be mean.”

Lizzo urged her fans to “Protect yourselves. Wear your masks.”

“And until this is cleared up and we know what the f— this variant is and who it affects — stay safe my friends,” she added.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

