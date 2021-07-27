Tameka Foster Raymond to Publish Memoir ‘Here I Stand … in a Beautiful State’ | VIDEO

*LOS ANGELES – Tameka Foster Raymond wants to set the record straight in her soon-to-be-released memoir Here I Stand . . . in a Beautiful State. Music fans might recognize the title as part of her ex-husband Usher’s 2008 album but make no mistake. Tameka is her own woman with a message. When life tries to bring you down, take a breath and keep moving forward.

Raymond’s memoir has been over a decade in the making and has presented her with the opportunity to clear up misconceptions about her career, her marriage, and her son’s death in 2012. After several years of contemplating writing about her life, she decided to write a book after having a conversation with three women on a beach in Bali. As they spoke, they learned who Raymond’s ex-husband was and they were insistent there was no way she could be who she said she was because his wife had died. They were referring to her near-death experience in Brazil, which has been grossly misreported in media. After that hilarious and memorable conversation on the beach, Raymond knew she had to write a book. It was time to clear up all the rumors and outright lies about her fashion career, her marriage, and her parenting. Here I Stand . . . in a Beautiful State makes two things crystal clear – Raymond is very much alive and a woman who has persevered.

When asked why she chose the title for her memoir, she says, “It’s a double-entendre. Here I stand after going through all the media crap, the divorce, the loss, the grief.” She’s also quick to point out that her memoir isn’t a sad book.

“It’s not all about crying. Readers are going to laugh. Even though there are chapters about death and divorce, this is not a depressing book.”

It’s a nostalgic book, chock-full of stories about the 90s and 2000s hip-hop scene like how she met Lauryn Hill in an elevator and went on to become her personal stylist. Photos of these early years included in the book give readers an up-close and personal look into Raymond’s career as an in-demand, globe-trotting fashion stylist with a client list that included Jay-Z, Timberland, Ciara, Aaliyah, Chris Brown, and Ginuwine. She also shares insight with her readers about her first marriage when she was 25-years old, ex-boyfriends, and Instagram stalkers. Raymond doesn’t shy away from much in her book, and she’s not afraid to laugh at herself.

What she hopes readers take away from reading her memoir is a sense of hope and encouragement. Not to let obstacles and struggles define you. “You spend a little time suffering, you deal with the problem, and then you have to always convert back to a positive space. Stay in a beautiful state, and the universe and God [make sure] it’ll all work itself out for you.”

Here I Stand . . . in a Beautiful State is available for pre-order beginning July 25, 2021, online at https://www.tamekaraymond.com. Hardback copies retail for $26.00 and paperback copies retail for $21.00.

About Tameka Foster Raymond

Tameka Foster is a mother, fashion stylist, entrepreneur, the creator The Odd Life of Kile Lyles, an upcoming animated series, and author of the White Bras & 101 Other Style Faux Pas and Here I Stand . . . in a Beautiful State.

source: Madeline Familia – creativevoicespr.com