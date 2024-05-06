EUR Video News: Earl Ofari Hutchinson on Trump, Biden National Politics and America’s Future | WATCH

*Political analyst and media commentator Earl Ofari Hutchinson in a wide-ranging interview on national politics, Trump, Biden, and the presidential race on LA Currents (watch it via the player above).

He gives an in-depth analysis of why national politics has reached a crisis point and why the issues of race, class, gender, aging, personal attacks, and compelling domestic issues have never been more paramount in national politics.

In addition, host Anita Bennett discusses the issue of ageism in politics with Hutchinson who talks about his new book which deals with the stereotypes and stigma of aging, and the fact that age and ageism are both features of the current election cycle.

Hutchinson is an author, and columnist and has been a frequent political issues commentator on Fox, MSNBC, CNN, and a range of other national and local media outlets.

