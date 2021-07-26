Monday, July 26, 2021
Issa Rae and Louis Diame Have Intimate Wedding Ceremony in South of France | PHOTOS

By Fisher Jack
Issa Rae and Louis Diame - Instagram
Issa Rae and Louis Diame are now married / Instagram

*If you haven’t heard, let us be the first to let you know that Issa Rae has jumped the broom!

The actress/writer who just wrapped multiple seasons at the helm of HBO’s Insecure, said her “I dos” with Louis Diame in an intimate ceremony in the South of France, according to E! News.

On her Instagram, she shared snaps of the occasion, but on the other hand, just like she know to do, she left fans guessing as far as to what really went down.

“A) Impromptu photo shoot in a custom @verawanggang dress. B) My girls came to help me, but they all coincidentally had on the same dress! They were sooooo embarrassed. C) Then I took a few flicks with Somebody’s Husband. Big thanks to @whiteedenweddings for being so gracious and accommodating and making this feel so real and special.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: ‘The Jeffersons’ Star Marla Gibbs on Celebrating Life at 90 and Supporting Medical Marijuana

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Issa Rae (@issarae)

Here’s more via theJasmineBrand:

Rumors that she was engaged sparked back in March 2019 when she was seen wearing a diamond on her ring finger.

While she never confirmed speculation, her Insecure co-stars Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis did.

Yvonne Orji told Entertainment Tonight at the NAACP Image Awards in 2019:

“We’re very excited for her.”

Jay Ellis added: “We all found out in different ways because we’re all on different text chains. We talk at different times, so we all found out at different times in different ways.

It’s worth noting that throughout her career, Issa Rae has tried her best to not speak on her personal life. While appearing in the March 2018 issue of Vogue, the actress was asked if she was dating anyone.

“I don’t want any input,” she shared with the publication. “As a writer, you put everything on the table. I’ll take input on kids if I’m going to have kids. How do I not kill the kids? Work? Give me the input. Any other aspect of my life? Give me the input. But who I’m f–king? No, I don’t need input. I’m good.”

Well, now that we know how she feels about THAT, we’d like to say congratulations and best wishes to the happy couple.

Previous articleAva DuVernay’s ARRAY Launches A Masterclass On Narrative Storytelling Technique | Apply Now!
Next articleHollywood Icon Pam Grier Tapped to Star in ‘Pet Sematary’ Prequel
Fisher Jack

