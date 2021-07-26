Dr. Dre’s Son to Star in Coming-of-age Film with Sons of Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz

*Curtis Young, the son of Dr. Dre, is set to star opposite Swizz Beatz’s son Nasir Dean, and Snoop Dogg’s son Julian Broadus in the coming-of-age drama titled “Charge It to the Game”.

Per AceShowbiz, about the project, Curtis told the outlet, “This is my first movie and I wanted to get into acting… I always loved the art.” He added, “It’s just an art form I’ve always loved.”

“I’m playing a role, Kong, which is a gentleman named Hardtime – it’s Julian Broadus, which is Snoop’s son – I’m playing his older brother,” he explained. “So, I’ve been reading the script, just preparing, getting motivated, behind it and getting engaged with it.”

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife $300K in Monthly Spousal Support

Curtis, who raps under the name Hood Surgeon, will also help score for the film.

“I was asked and I’m honored to score the film and I believe they just yesterday announced that note,” he shared. “Swizz Beatz’s son is gonna be scoring it with me, so I’m just honored to have this opportunity.”

Curtis’ previously spoke out about his father recovering from the brain aneurysm he suffered earlier this year. Speaking about Dre’s health status, he spilled, “My pops is healing. He appreciates me for what I’m doing and doing on my own… It’s been a while since I had an opportunity like this to really step out of that shadow, but at the same time show respect and understand that people came before me.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $3.5 million a year in spousal support.

According to the latest judgment, the music mogul must pay Young monthly installments of $293,306 starting Aug. 1, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael R. Powell ruled Tuesday, per Daily Mail.

Dre also must continue to cover expenses for Nicole’s health insurance, security costs, and maintaining her two homes, the judge said.

The order shall remain in place “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court,” Judge Powell ruled.