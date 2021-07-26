Monday, July 26, 2021
HomeEntertainmentFilm
Film

Dr. Dre’s Son to Star in Coming-of-age Film with Sons of Snoop Dogg, Swizz Beatz

By Ny MaGee
0

Dr Dre son curtis
Curtis Young via Twitter

*Curtis Young, the son of Dr. Dre, is set to star opposite Swizz Beatz’s son Nasir Dean, and Snoop Dogg’s son Julian Broadus in the coming-of-age drama titled “Charge It to the Game”.

Per AceShowbiz, about the project, Curtis told the outlet, “This is my first movie and I wanted to get into acting… I always loved the art.” He added, “It’s just an art form I’ve always loved.”

“I’m playing a role, Kong, which is a gentleman named Hardtime – it’s Julian Broadus, which is Snoop’s son – I’m playing his older brother,” he explained. “So, I’ve been reading the script, just preparing, getting motivated, behind it and getting engaged with it.”

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife $300K in Monthly Spousal Support

Dr. Dre
Dr. Dre

Curtis, who raps under the name Hood Surgeon, will also help score for the film.

“I was asked and I’m honored to score the film and I believe they just yesterday announced that note,” he shared. “Swizz Beatz’s son is gonna be scoring it with me, so I’m just honored to have this opportunity.”

Curtis’ previously spoke out about his father recovering from the brain aneurysm he suffered earlier this year. Speaking about Dre’s health status, he spilled, “My pops is healing. He appreciates me for what I’m doing and doing on my own… It’s been a while since I had an opportunity like this to really step out of that shadow, but at the same time show respect and understand that people came before me.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $3.5 million a year in spousal support.

According to the latest judgment, the music mogul must pay Young monthly installments of $293,306 starting Aug. 1, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael R. Powell ruled Tuesday, per Daily Mail.

Dre also must continue to cover expenses for Nicole’s health insurance, security costs, and maintaining her two homes, the judge said.

The order shall remain in place “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court,” Judge Powell ruled.

Previous articleIggy Azalea Will No Longer Share Photos of Son After Trolls Harass Her Baby
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Ronnie Oneal III Gets 3 Life Terms for Killings of Girlfriend & Special Needs Daughter | WATCH

Social Heat

Sherri Shepherd Claims Jamie Foxx Still Owes Her $50 from the 90s when He was Broke and Homeless

Social Heat

He Did it! Michael Blackson Hilariously Proposes to Girlfriend Live on ‘The Breakfast Club’ – WATCH

Social Heat

Did You Know That Arsenio Hall Quit Entertainment At the Peak of Fame to Raise His Son? Meet Arsenio Jr.

Social Heat

Director of MJ’s ‘Space Jam’ Dogs New Version: ‘Truth is LeBron Ain’t Michael’

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO