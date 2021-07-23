Friday, July 23, 2021
Dr. Dre Ordered to Pay Estranged Wife $300K in Monthly Spousal Support

By Ny MaGee
Dr. Dre, Nicole Young, Twitter
Getty

*Dr. Dre has been ordered to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $3.5 million a year in spousal support.

According to the latest judgment, the music mogul must pay Young monthly installments of $293,306 starting Aug. 1, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael R. Powell ruled Tuesday, per Daily Mail.

Dre also must continue to cover expenses for Nicole’s health insurance, security costs, and maintaining her two homes, the judge said.

The order shall remain in place “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party or until further order of the court,” Judge Powell ruled.

READ MORE: Dr. Dre Legally Single Amid Bitter Divorce Battle with Nicole Young

Dr. Dre

Young filed for divorce last summer after 24 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple married on May 25, 1996, and share two adult children, son Truice and daughter Truly.

In his response to the divorce filing, Dre noted that the couple has a prenuptial agreement that he wanted enforced. Young filed documents contesting the prenup.

We previously reported, Young attempted to subpoena three women: singer Jillian Speer, model turned skincare entrepreneur Kili Anderson and Crystal Rogers, the ‘Queen of Latin hip-hop,” according to the Daily Mail. They were all named in a court filing in the bitter divorce battle. Young claims each are former lovers of Dre, and she attempted to get them to spill the tea on her ex-husband.

Young said one of the women “purchased a $2 million-plus home—in cash—back in 2019, and wants to know if Dre funded the purchase,” as reported by Complex.

She sought depositions of the women, as their statements could have impacted her spousal support and the court’s decision on the prenup.

In June, a judge declared Dr. Dre officially a single man.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

