LAPD Releases Video of Attempted Robbery, Shooting and Calls on Public to Help Identify Driver [VIDEO]

*The Los Angeles Police Department has released a video of an attempted robbery hoping the public can identify the driver.

The incident occurred Monday in the Melrose area at about 7:10 p.m. Here’s more from the CBS Local:

According to LAPD, two suspects exited from an idling Dodge Avenger. The video then shows the suspects confronting the victim with a handgun in hand. The victim and the suspects seemed to exchange words before the victim produced a handgun, LAPD said in an apparent attempt to defend himself and the others in his group from the would-be robbery suspects, and shot at the suspects. Both the victims and the suspects fled the scene.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

“Words were apparently exchanged, and the victim ultimately produces a handgun, apparently to defend himself and others in his group from the would-be robbery suspects,” LAPD wrote in a press release.

According to the report, 22-year-old Nicholas Brown and 28-year-old Markeil Hayes, who were both on parole, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Per FOX LA, both were taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted robbery. Brown sustained a gunshot injury to the upper left thigh. Hayes sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a Black man, is reportedly still at large.

Police are calling on anyone with information to reach out to Wilshire Robbery Detective J. Maloney at 213-922-8216.