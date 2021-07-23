Friday, July 23, 2021
LAPD Releases Video of Attempted Robbery, Shooting and Calls on Public to Help Identify Driver [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*The Los Angeles Police Department has released a video of an attempted robbery hoping the public can identify the driver. 

The incident occurred Monday in the Melrose area at about 7:10 p.m. Here’s more from the CBS Local:

According to LAPD, two suspects exited from an idling Dodge Avenger. The video then shows the suspects confronting the victim with a handgun in hand. The victim and the suspects seemed to exchange words before the victim produced a handgun, LAPD said in an apparent attempt to defend himself and the others in his group from the would-be robbery suspects, and shot at the suspects. Both the victims and the suspects fled the scene.

Watch the moment via the clip below.

READ MORE: Earl Ofari Hutchinson: Why Does the LAPD Still Send the Cavalry on Calls in South L.A.?

“Words were apparently exchanged, and the victim ultimately produces a handgun, apparently to defend himself and others in his group from the would-be robbery suspects,” LAPD wrote in a press release.

According to the report, 22-year-old Nicholas Brown and 28-year-old Markeil Hayes, who were both on parole, sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Per FOX LA, both were taken into custody and booked on suspicion of attempted robbery. Brown sustained a gunshot injury to the upper left thigh. Hayes sustained a gunshot wound to the right calf.

The driver of the vehicle, described as a Black man, is reportedly still at large.

Police are calling on anyone with information to reach out to Wilshire Robbery Detective J. Maloney at 213-922-8216.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

