Kevin Hart Pranks Nick Cannon by Blasting His Phone Number on Billboards for Folks Needing ‘Advice on Fatherhood’

*Kevin Hart pulled off a hilarious prank on Nick Cannon by broadcasting Cannon’s cell phone number on a huge billboard in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York.

The sign reads “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon.”

“Since my brother @nickcannon decided to buy me a lama for my B Day I decided to do something nice for him as well….Here is a digital billboard in Los Angeles….I also did some in ATL & NY,” Hart captioned the post. “If u want any advice on fatherhood please call my BEST FRIEND @nickcannon ….I’m sure his phone has been ringing nonstop 😂😂😂😂😂😂 GOTCHA BACK BITCH #PRANKWARS.”

Check out the billboard below.

READ MORE: Nick Cannon Says He’s ‘Like a Seahorse’ After Fathering 7 Kids ‘On Purpose’ [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real)

Cannon recently welcomed his seventh child, and fourth baby in a year.

Model Alyssa Scott announced earlier this month that she gave birth to his son late last month.

“I will love you for eternity,” she captioned a trio of black-and-white photos of her cradling the newborn in her arms. She welcomed her baby, named Zen, on June 23.

Cannon also recently welcomed twin boys with DJ Abby De La Rosa. She announced the birth of their sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, on social media.

Zion and Zillion are Cannon’s second set of twins. He shares 9-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. Cannon also shares two kids with Brittany Bell; 3-year-old son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen, who was born in December 2020.

On his Instagram Story, Cannon appeared to take calls from strangers who dialed the phone number listed on Hart’s billboard. The rapper and TV host said his phone “won’t stop ringing.”