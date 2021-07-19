Biographer Claims John McAfee Died Broke After Blowing $100M

*Tech tycoon John McAfee was reportedly broke when he died last month.

The antivirus software founder reportedly blew millions on luxury mansions located around the world, per the Daily Mail.

Here’s more from the Business Insider:

Mark Eglinton, a biographer who worked with McAfee on a book about his life, told the Mail that the tech mogul reportedly spent millions on luxury compounds in places including Belize, Colorado, Hawaii, Tennessee, and Texas.

The author, who said he spoke to the tech mogul for “countless hours” about his finances, claimed McAfee had an obsession with buying and building houses.

“He had his money in very safe investments, but he built houses, absolutely bizarre properties,” Eglinton said, according to the Mail. “Some of them, he never slept a night in the property.”

Eglinton also said that McAfee reportedly told him that the $100 million he got from selling his software security company, McAfee Associates, in 1994 “goes very quickly,” the Mail reported.

McAfee reportedly died by suicide in a Spanish prison on June 23.

According to several outlets, the 75-year-old was allegedly found hanged in his cell. It’s another case of “guards forgot to watch and cameras didn’t work” situation.

As reported by PEOPLE, McAfee’s death occurred hours after a National Court approved his extradition to the United States, where he was facing federal charges of tax evasion, fraud and money laundering.

“This is the result of a cruel system that had no reason to keep this man in jail for so long,” McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villalba, said at the time. U.S. prosecutors will likely ask the judge overseeing the tax evasion case to dismiss charges because of McAfee’s death.

The final two decades of McAfee’s life saw him publicly calling out the corruption in the tech industry and threatening to release damaging documents about high-ranking government officials, which made him a target of death threats.

In a tweet posted in November 2019, the cybersecurity tycoon wrote, “Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whacked. Check my right arm.”

The accompanying image showed McAfee’s arm with a tattoo of the word $WHACKED.

In a separate tweet about his imprisonment in a Spanish jail, McAfee wrote “I am content here. I have friends. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

McAfee’s wife Janice has slammed suggestions he was suicidal over money woes and says the “truth” will come out, per Daily Mail.

Janice previously tweeted: “There has been no since [sic] of urgency from the various Spanish authorities involved in the investigation into John’s death and there is clearly cover-up happening here concerning the events surrounding his death.

“We have not received the death certificate, the official autopsy report or the official report from the prison.

“I understand that things take time but the lack of cooperation from the Spanish authorities only confirms our suspicions that they have something to hide.”