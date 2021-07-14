TikTok Star Uses North West in Music Video, Kim Kardashian Demand She Take It Down [VIDEO]

*Kim Kardashian’s team has taken aim at TikTok star That Girl Lay Lay, demanding she take down a music video featuring her daughter North West.

As reported by the Daily Mail, That Girl Lay Lay posted a video featuring the daughter of Kim and Kanye West during a playdate last year. The clip was used in a music video for one of her new rap songs.

The teenager – who just landed her own Nickelodeon series – claims Kardashian texted her and made clear that she does not have permission to use North’s image.

A post on Lay Lay’s Instagram said: “@kimkardashian texted me top take down the new TikTok video with North in it…I don’t know why…they invited ME to their house…this industry sucks!”

The message continued: “I asked what did I do wrong and they didn’t answer me…so confused on what this industry is…just trying to make good positive music for the #nevergiveup”

An insider tells TMZ that North’s parents never given permission for the child to be featured in the music video. They believe Lay Lay’s team used the old footage of North for publicity.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian Admits She Feels Like a ‘Failure’ Over Breakdown of Marriage to Kanye West [VIDEO]

are you taking notes? That Girl Lay Lay’s got some great advice for future artists 🎵 Our #MegaMusicFest airs all week and catch her show this fall! pic.twitter.com/1zeRvA72Ku — Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) July 11, 2021

The insider explained: “Lay Lay’s dad refuses to release the music video without footage of North because he is clearly trying to use her image as a source of publicity which is why North’s parents have an issue to begin with.

“It’s a matter of principle at this point and the answer is still no. He cannot use footage that was filmed of North taken inside her home during what should have been an innocent child’s play date for commercial purposes.”

According to TMZ, it was actually Kim’s friend Tracy Romulus who texted Lay Lay and demanded she take down the video.

“To be clear it was me who contacted Lay Lay’s dad, grown up to grown up. Kim never reached out to this child,” she said. “I’m sorry it was not explained to her in a way for her to understand (because I very clearly explained to the dad) but Lay Lay was invited over 1 YEAR ago for a private child’s play date – not to be filmed and for that footage to be used in a music video over 1 year later.”

Allegedly Chicago rapper that girl lay lay 14-years-old was text by Kim & Kanye to take down tiktok video of her & 6-year-old North Kim & Kanye says she’s using their daughter for publicity they never gave the OK 🤔 🧨🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h7d3D4L0kv — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) July 13, 2021

Romulus went on to explain: “The play date came about because North was a fan and loved to cover her songs. Kim invited Lay Lay over to their home not knowing they would want to film North – however North’s parents did allow for 1 Tik Tok to be posted after the plate date ended and It was learned that they had filmed her for several of them.”

She concluded: “As Lay Lay grows older and she continues to have a career in this industry she will have to learn that nobody can film you and use your image without permission.

“North is an 8 year old child who is not on social media and it is well within her parent’s rights to say how and when their daughter’s image can be used for promotional purposes just like it’s well within Lay Lay’s parent’s rights to say yes or no when it comes to their child’s image.”

Lay Lay’s mom, Antanique Landry, took to her Instagram Story on Monday to write: “LAY LAY DID NOT make that post, nor did she KNOW that post was made. Lay Lay is NOT in contact with Kim! Lay Lay’s IG account is NOT managed by ME!”

Lay Lay’s father’s Acie High is said to have posted the clip after he had asked Kim and Kanye for permission but received no response.