Wednesday, July 14, 2021
HomeEntertainmentMusic
Music

That Girl Lay Lay Responds to Controversy Over Using Old Clip of North West in Music Video

By Ny MaGee
0

EURweb.com
TikTok’s That Girl Lay Lay and North West

*Alaya High, better known as That Girl Lay Lay, was on Audacy’s V-103 in Atlanta to set the record straight about the take down demand issued by Kim Kardashian after the TikTok star posted a new music video featuring an old clip of North West.

As reported by the Daily Mail, That Girl Lay Lay shared a new video featuring the daughter of Kim and Kanye West during a playdate last year. The clip was used in a music video for one of her new rap songs.

The teenager – who just landed her own Nickelodeon series – claims Kardashian texted her and made clear that she does not have permission to use North’s image.

A post on Lay Lay’s Instagram said: “@kimkardashian texted me top take down the new TikTok video with North in it…I don’t know why…they invited ME to their house…this industry sucks!”

The message continued: “I asked what did I do wrong and they didn’t answer me…so confused on what this industry is…just trying to make good positive music for the #nevergiveup”

An insider tells TMZ that North’s parents never given permission for the child to be featured in the music video. They believe Lay Lay’s team used the old footage of North for publicity.

READ MORE: TikTok Star Uses North West in Music Video, Kim Kardashian Demand She Take It Down [VIDEO]

The 14-year-old rapper and her father, Acie High, told their side of the story to the Big Tigger Morning Show.

“The second time, we did the same thing that I did the first time, which we made TikToks and videos, which they said that I was secretly recording— which is not true. I was around the nanny and all of the security in the house and there’s cameras everywhere and we were outside […] Everybody knew I was recording. They all know.”

Acie revealed that he and Kardashian spoke on a personal level several times, but when Tracy Romulus stepped in recently, “she was really, really nasty and that’s what really triggered me […] she was real insensitive.”

According to TMZ, it was actually Kim’s friend Tracy Romulus who texted Lay Lay and demanded she take down the video. 

“To be clear it was me who contacted Lay Lay’s dad, grown up to grown up. Kim never reached out to this child,” Romulus said. “I’m sorry it was not explained to her in a way for her to understand (because I very clearly explained to the dad) but Lay Lay was invited over 1 YEAR ago for a private child’s play date – not to be filmed and for that footage to be used in a music video over 1 year later.”

She concluded: “As Lay Lay grows older and she continues to have a career in this industry she will have to learn that nobody can film you and use your image without permission.

“North is an 8 year old child who is not on social media and it is well within her parent’s rights to say how and when their daughter’s image can be used for promotional purposes just like it’s well within Lay Lay’s parent’s rights to say yes or no when it comes to their child’s image.”

Listen to Lay Lay’s response to the controversy via the audio player below.

Previous articleNFLer Richard Sherman Arrested & DENIED Bail for ‘Burglary Domestic Violence’- REPORT
Next articleMekai Curtis Is Kanan In ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ | Watch
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

California

Today! Cali Partners with McDonald’s for COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics...

#BlackLivesMatter

‘Global Communicator’ July Social Justice Issue Features Areva Martin,...

Apple News

Steven Ivory: Jagger Has Moves and Other Annoying Myths

Apple News

EUR Visits Set of BET’s New Series ‘Games People...

Apple News

‘Amazing Grace’: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin at Pan...

Apple News

Presidential Candidate Senator Kamala Harris Makes Announcement with Still...

Apple News

Catch the New JJ Abrams Horror Film ‘Overlord’ in...

Audio

Mo’Kelly and Roland Martin’s #Unfiltered Look at America (AUDIO)

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO